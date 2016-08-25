SAO PAULO Aug 25 A voluntary layoff program at
state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has been
accepted by 6,100 employees, a source with direct knowledge of
the matter told Reuters.
The number may rise by month-end, the deadline for the plan
proposed by the oil giant known as Petrobras. Around 12,000
employees, or 21 percent of its workforce, are eligible.
If all eligible employees accepted the voluntary layoff
program, Petrobras would face an immediate cost of 4.4 billion
reais ($1.3 billion) but save 33 billion reais in salaries over
the next four years, the company said upon announcing the plan.
($1 = 3.228 Brazilian reais)
