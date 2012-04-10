* Chevron says submarine found leak in Petrobras field
* Oil seep in Roncador seabed, none on surface, says ANP
* Leak at adjacent Frade led Chevron to shut down field
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 9 U.S. oil company Chevron
discovered an oil seep in an offshore Brazilian oil
field run by Petrobras near the site of a November
leak that led to civil and criminal charges and sparked concerns
about some of the world's most promising deep sea reserves.
No traces have been found on the surface, but droplets of
oil were found leaking from the seabed of Petrobras' Roncador
field, 500 meters away from Chevron's adjacent Frade field,
Brazilian regulator ANP said.
Chevron said it first detected the seep on Saturday.
Leaks in November and March at Frade led to the suspension
of operations there, as well as lawsuits for more than $20
billion and criminal charges against Chevron and its drilling
contractor Transocean.
The latest leak adds to questions about the charges against
Chevron and stokes broader concerns about the safety and speed
with which Brazil can develop giant new offshore oil resources.
The Campos basin, which includes Roncador and Frade, and the
neighboring Santos basin contain an estimated 100 billion
barrels of oil. Brazil hopes the region will help it produce
more than 7 million barrels a day of oil by 2020, passing the
United States to be the world's No. 3 oil producer.
Evidence of another leak in the basin quickly caught the
attention of the prosecutor pressing charges against Chevron,
who has already said he is expanding his investigation to other
companies and fields in the Campos basin.
"I'm going to look at this very carefully," said Eduardo
Santos de Oliveira by telephone. "It's very close to Frade."
Still, some scientists have called the accusations swirling
around the Campos basin hasty and exaggerated, in light of the
small, naturally occurring seeps that originally attracted oil
companies to the deep-sea deposits.
"We've confused things with the recent court cases," said
geologist Cleveland Jones, of the State University of Rio de
Janeiro, by telephone. "Seeps are common in the Campos Basin ...
and oil in small amounts is not an ecological problem."
PETROBRAS CONFIRMATION
Chevron said it traced the seep with a remote submarine
outside the Frade field.
"Upon further investigation with a remote operated vehicle,
we determined the seep point was outside the boundary of the
Frade field," Chevron said in a statement. "We have notified the
operator of the concession."
State-run Petrobras confirmed in a statement it had found
the source of the oil seep in the seabed of its Roncador field,
120 kilometers (75 miles) off the coast of Rio de Janeiro.
A November accident at a well in the Frade field caused a
spill of about 3,000 barrels due to operational and safety
violations and improper well design, according to the ANP's
four-month investigation.
Chevron's November spill was less than 0.1 percent the size
of BP's 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster in the Gulf of
Mexico. In the BP spill, 11 died and about 4.9 million barrels
leaked over three months. In Frade, no one was hurt, no oil came
near the Brazilian coast and the leak was stopped in four days,
according to Chevron.
The subsequent March seep in the Frade field led Chevron and
its partners there, Petrobras and a Japanese group led by Inpex
and Sojitz, to shut down production at the
field, which was averaging 62,000 barrels daily, in order to
study the source of the leak.
Chevron said the March leak totaled about two barrels, over
half of which was captured, making it less than 0.1 percent of
the field's November spill.
