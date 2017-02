RIO DE JANEIRO, April 11 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras said on Wednesday that traces of a leak found in its Roncador field were not from its producing reservoir.

U.S. oil company Chevron said on Monday it discovered the oil seep in the offshore field run by Petrobras near the site of a November spill in the Frade field. (Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Gary Hill)