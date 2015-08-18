(Adds chairman's vote, details on options for the unit)
By Jeb Blount and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO Aug 18 Petrobras
Chairman Murilo Ferreira dissented in a recent vote to sell a
stake of at least 25 percent in the Brazilian state- controlled
company's BR Distribuidora SA fuel distribution unit to help
reduce debt, board meeting minutes showed.
The 10-member board of Petróleo Brasileiro SA, as
the oil producer is formally known, approved the proposal 8-2 on
Aug. 8, according to minutes published late on Monday.
Reuters previously reported that Petrobras was considering
listing BR Distribuidora, which controls Brazil's largest
gasoline, ethanol and diesel service-station network, before the
end of the year.
The board authorized Petrobras management to seek approval
from Brazil's CVM securities industry watchdog for an initial
public offering, which could expand beyond the minimum 25
percent threshold through the placement of additional and
supplementary allotments, the minutes showed.
UBS Securities analysts recently valued BR Distribuidora at
about $10 billion. A source with direct knowledge of the plan
told Reuters last week that the size of the listing has yet to
be decided.
The IPO is part of an effort to dispose of $15.1 billion of
assets considered as non-essential by the end of next year to
help reduce Petrobras' $132 billion of debt, the largest of any
oil company. Board member Deyvid Bacelar, who represents
unionized workers at Petrobras, also opposed the motion.
Ferreira, who is also chief executive officer of miner Vale
SA, said he opposed the transaction because
additional decisions needed to be made before considering a
sale. These included hiring professionals with experience in
sales and marketing and outlining a long-term business plan for
BR Distribuidora, the minutes showed.
Bacelar said market conditions were not right for a sale,
according to the minutes. He said BR Distribuidora could deliver
improved returns to Petrobras should the board revamp management
or seek out partnerships instead of placing shares of the unit
with investors.
The same source said Petrobras had hired Citigroup Inc
to advise on strategic options for BR Distribuidora. Citigroup
will work on a potential IPO with the investment-banking units
of Banco Bradesco SA, Itaú Unibanco Holding SA
, Banco do Brasil SA, Morgan Stanley & Co
and Bank of America Corp.
