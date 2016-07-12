SAO PAULO, July 12 State-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA will extend for 30 days an exclusive negotiation with Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc over the sale of natural gas pipeline unit Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA, the company said in a securities filing on Tuesday.

The company had confirmed the exclusive talks on May 12. The sale of the gas pipeline unit is part of a plan to dispose of $15 billion of non-essential assets by year-end. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Tom Brown)