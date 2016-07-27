BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
(Corrects to say Petrobras will have 60 to 75 percent of total fuel unit stock after sale, not 60 to 65 percent)
BRASILIA, July 27 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA expects to receive binding offers for a controlling stake in its fuel distribution unit, BR Distribuidora, by late November or early December, Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente said on Wednesday.
The sale of a controlling voting stake could be completed by mid-2017, Parente told reporters in Brasilia. Under terms of the proposed plan, the oil company known as Petrobras will keep 49 percent of voting stock in the unit.
Petrobras also plans to keep 100 percent of non-voting preferred shares in Petrobras Distribuidora SA, as the fuels unit is formally known, leaving it with 60 percent to 75 percent of the unit's total capital after the sale is complete. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru