* Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp On the tsx
SAO PAULO Dec 28 Brazil's state-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA met a $700 million goal for asset sales this year following the divestment of a minority stake in a gas distribution unit to Mitsui & Co Ltd.
In a securities filing, the company known as Petrobras said that Mitsui paid on Monday 1.93 billion reais ($500 million) for the 49 percent of the Gaspetro unit. The transaction was approved with no restriction by antitrust watchdog Cade, the filing said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
LIMA, April 4 Southern Copper should share more of its profits with workers in Peru to avoid an indefinite strike at its Toquepala and Cuajone mines starting on April 10, a union leader said on Tuesday.
BRASILIA, April 4 Itaúsa Investimentos SA, a family-controlled company that is a major shareholder in Brazil's No. 1 private-sector bank, said on Tuesday in a securities filing it bought a 7.65 percent stake in gas pipeline unit Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA (NTS) for $292.3 million.