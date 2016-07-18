BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
SAO PAULO, July 18 Brazil's state-controlled oil producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA is considering proposals to sell part or all of fuel distribution unit BR Distribuidora SA, with a definition of the structure of a transaction expected to be decided before the end of the month.
Petrobras, as the company is known, made the comments in a securities filing on Monday. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 The largest shareholder in Oi SA will oppose any alternate reorganization plan that does not come from within the debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier, which is struggling to emerge from bankruptcy protection.
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday: