By Tatiana Bautzer
| SAO PAULO, July 19
SAO PAULO, July 19 Brazil's state-controlled
Petróleo Brasileiro SA is inclined to restart the process of
selling part of BR Distribuidora SA, a source with direct
knowledge of the matter said, as a recent bidding round put a
low price tag on the fuel distribution unit.
The source, asking for anonymity as talks are underway, said
preliminary board and management discussions were converging
toward selling control of BR Distribuidora to garner a higher
valuation. An initial plan to sell a minority stake was behind
the disappointing bids, the source said.
To kickstart the process, Petrobras must tell the three
firms that placed second-round bids last month that the
structure of the deal will change, the source said. The three
bidders were global energy and commodity trading company Vitol
BV and private-equity firms GP Investments Ltd and
Advent International Corp, the source said.
The 30 firms that participated in a first-round bid could be
invited to join the reworked stake sale process, the source
said.
Petrobras said in a Monday securities filing that
the structure of the BR Distribuidora stake sale will be decided
this month. Neither the board nor management of Petrobras have
decided yet whether to share or surrender control of the
subsidiary, the filing added.
The media office of Rio de Janeiro-based Petrobras, which
fully owns BR Distribuidora, declined further comment.
Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente, who took office in
June, wants to sell assets and cut debt without depriving
Petrobras of units that generate cash or are core to the
business. Reuters reported in March that Parente's predecessors
favored selling control of BR Distribuidora as interest in a
minority stake faltered.
The discussions will define which model for the deal would
bring about the highest price for BR Distribuidora and maximize
profits and dividends for Petrobras, the source said.
A control-sharing mechanism in which Petrobras would cede
voting control of BR Distribuidora has been widely used in the
past by state firms, such as Banco do Brasil SA.
According to the source, the violent divergence in
valuations led the board and Parente's team to rethink the plan.
Petrobras is seeking a valuation for BR Distribuidora of between
30 billion and 40 billion reais, the source added.
The company had 118 billion reais ($36 billion) in revenue
last year and owns Brazil's No. 1 gasoline station network.
In the June process, bids valued the company between 10
billion reais and 15 billion reais, the source noted.
Preferred shares of Petrobras, the company's most widely
traded class of stock, gained 1.9 percent to 11.77 reais, while
common shares added 1.1 percent to 13.81 reais. Both stocks are
up 76 percent and 61 percent this year, respectively.
STRUGGLE
The disposal of a stake in BR Distribuidora is part of a
$14.4 billion target for asset sales at Petrobras, which is
struggling with $130 billion in debt, the largest debt of any
global oil company.
Potential bidders have remained wary of gasoline price caps
and fallout from a massive corruption probe. Flaws in corporate
governance exposed by a probe into Petrobras derailed an initial
public offering of BR Distribuidora last year, bankers have told
Reuters.
GP Investments and Advent did not comment for this story.
Calls to a London-based press representative for Vitol were not
answered.
According to UBS Securities analysts, a full sale of BR
Distribuidora could deprive Petrobras of about $900 million in
EBITDA, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization, a year.
($1 = 3.2730 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and David Gregorio)