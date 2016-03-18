By Tatiana Bautzer
SAO PAULO, March 18 Brazil's state-controlled
oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA is considering
selling control of fuel distribution unit BR Distribuidora SA
after bidders failed to emerge for a minority stake, two sources
with direct knowledge of the plans said on Friday.
The oil company is mulling a change in strategy for the sale
after three of the four bidders that delivered preliminary
proposals wanted management rights or a bigger slice of voting
stock, said one source, who requested anonymity because details
of the plan are private. About 30 companies had initially shown
interest in the stake, both sources said.
None of the proposals for BR Distribuidora specified a price
for the unit, the sources added. The company, which controls
Brazil's largest gasoline, ethanol and diesel-station network,
was valued last year at around $10 billion by UBS Securities
analysts.
