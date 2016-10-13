Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO Oct 13 Brazil's retailer Lojas Americanas SA said on Thursday it is interested in acquiring a stake in the state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA's fuel distribution unit.
In a securities filing, the company acknowledged having received documents related to the process of sale of a 49 percent stake in the fuel distribution company BR Distribuidora SA, a subsidiary of Petrobras, as the oil company is known.
Lojas Americanas, which has among its shareholders the billionaire owners of investment firm 3G Capital, said it is considering whether to present a proposal for the unit. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Bernard Orr)
STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 Fredrik Lundberg, one of Sweden's most powerful tycoons, and former finance minister Anders Borg have been questioned by prosecutors as suspects in a bribery probe.
Jan 27 The world's largest fast-food retailer McDonald's Corp said it would sell its Nordic restaurants to British equity firm Terra Firma Capital Partners Ltd's founder and chairman Guy Hands as part of a turnaround plan it had previously announced.