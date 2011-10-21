* Petrobras to discount natural gas after similar cuts

* 12-month inflation rate continues to worry govt

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 21 Brazilian state oil company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) will lower natural gas prices slated for adjustment in November, the company said, helping lower energy costs for the country's industries.

Petrobras said Thursday it will offer a discount of 18.6 percent on natural gas, following similar price cuts of 9.7 percent in May and 14.3 percent in August. Sources told Reuters in June that President Dilma Rousseff was pushing the company to cut those prices as part of a strategy to lower energy costs. [ID:nN1E75S0FM]

That effort came as Brazil's inflation was becoming a major headache for policy makers. Rising prices are still a concern for South America's largest economy, with inflation still outside the government's target ceiling despite signs it is slowing. (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; editing by Andrea Evans)