RIO DE JANEIRO, March 23 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said the consortium developing the offshore Libra area may have to pay up to $630 million in fines for failing to meet local content requirements, according to a Thursday securities filing.

The company, known as Petrobras, said petroleum industry regulator ANP may still waive some requirements, as requested by the consortium including Petrobras, France's Total SA, Royal Dutch Shell Plc and China's CNPC and CNOOC.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Brad Haynes)