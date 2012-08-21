* Petrobras said found relatively light offshore oil
* Discovery comes a only a week after another major find
* Franco SW well has shown 295 meter oil column so far
RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 21 Brazil's state-led oil
company Petrobras found "good quality" crude in a deep water
field south of Rio de Janeiro, the latest in the series of large
discoveries in one of the world's most-promising offshore oil
frontiers, the company said Tuesday.
The Rio de Janeiro-based company found a 295-meter
(968-foot) column of hydrocarbons in a prospect known as "Franco
SW" in the Santos offshore basin about 210 kilometers south of
Rio de Janeiro, according to a securities filing.
Petrobras has yet to determine the full extent of the find.
Franco SW was drilled 17 kilometers to the south of
Petrobras "Franco" prospect. In 2010 Petrobras said an
exploratory well at Franco found an estimated 6 billion barrels
of oil and natural gas equivalent.
That's enough to supply all U.S. needs for 10 months
according to the BP Statistical Review of World Energy and
Reuters.
Petrobras bought the rights to drill in the area from the
Brazilian government as part of a more than $70 billion stock
sale in 2010. The sale was the largest stock offer in history.
Petrobras said the oil discovered is a relatively light
grade of crude at 28 degrees on the American Petroleum Institute
(API) scale. That's lighter than most of the oil Petrobras
produces in Brazil, which means that crude should be easier and
cheaper to refine that its current output.
Last week Petrobras said announced "a significant" oil
discovery in another of the company's off-shore sub-salt area in
the Santos Basin.
The Carcará prospect has found an oil column of at least 400
meters, one of the largest ever found in Brazil offshore.
Petrobras operates the area with its partners Portugal's Galp
Energia SGPS and Brazil's Barra Energia and QGEP
Participacoes SA.