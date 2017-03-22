RIO DE JANEIRO, March 22 Developing the first
phase of Brazil's giant deepsea offshore oil region Libra will
require about $5.5 billion in investments for the next five
years, state-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA's Chief Executive
Officer Pedro Parente said on Wednesday.
Parente did not specify whether the investments will come
from Petrobras, or from all members of the consortium
in charge of developing Libra, which include France's Total SA
, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, CNPC and CNOOC.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Guillermo
Parra-Bernal)