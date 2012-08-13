RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 13 Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras agreed to a $900 million contract with Brazilian shipbuilder OSX Brasil SA to convert two oil tankers into floating oil production platforms, OSX said in a securities filing on Monday.

OSX, controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, has agreed to deliver the first platform in 49 months, just over four years, and the second platform in five years.

Under the agreement with Rio de Janeiro-based OSX, Petrobras has an option to convert a third tanker into a platform, known as a floating production storage and offloading ship, or FPSO. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Gary Hill)