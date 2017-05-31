SAO PAULO May 31 Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro SA is well prepared to face a low oil prices scenario as its pre-salt fields are among the world's most productive, Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente said on Tuesday.

At an investment summit in São Paulo, Parente said he does not expect oil prices to go back near the $100-a-barrel level but neither does he see a sharp drop from current prices. (Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Bill Trott)