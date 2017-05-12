BRIEF-A. M. Castle & Co commences voluntary Chapter 11 case
* A. M. Castle & Co commences voluntary chapter 11 case and files prepackaged joint chapter 11 plan of reorganization
SAO PAULO May 12 Petroleo Brasileiro SA expects to generate $8 billion of liquidity from asset sales this year, the state-controlled Brazilian oil firm told investors in a presentation on Friday.
In March the company, known as Petrobras, said it plans to strike deals in 2017 and 2018 to sell assets and stakes in projects worth $21 billion in order to reduce debt. (Reporting by Roberto Samora; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
June 19 U.S. activist investor Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC on Monday urged the management of Saks Fifth Avenue owner Hudson's Bay Co to explore options including the sale of its real estate assets and taking the company private.
* Aberdeen reports shareholders' equity of $0.36 per share and first quarter financial results