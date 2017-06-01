BRIEF-Japanese government-led group looks to turn Toshiba memory unit into subsidiary - Nikkei
* Japanese fund looks to turn Toshiba memory into subsidiary - Nikkei
SAO PAULO, June 1 Brazilian state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA on Thursday filed for a tax refinancing plan, seeking to repay 1.6 billion reais ($496 million) in back taxes.
In a securities filing, Petrobras, as the company is known, said the transaction would impact its consolidated net earnings by 308 million reais.
($1 = 3.2262 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano)
CHICAGO, June 21 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) levied fines totaling $5 million against McVean Trading & Investments (MTI), along with three associates, for market manipulation, the CFTC said in a statement on Wednesday.
June 21 Citigroup Inc said on Wednesday Alison Harding-Jones would join the firm as head of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) M&A and Vice Chairman of EMEA corporate and investment banking.