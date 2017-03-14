UPDATE 1-Iran sees gas deal with Total within weeks - minister
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.
SAO PAULO, March 14 Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA said on Tuesday that its oil and gas production in February reached an average of 2.82 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.
Petrobras, as the company is known, said that its oil output considering only production sites in Brazil, excluding natural gas, fell 1 percent from January to an average of 2.2 million barrels per day. The company did not release comparative data for total production including natural gas. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Leslie Adler)
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.
DUBAI, June 17 State-owned Qatargas said on Saturday it had signed an agreement with Shell for the delivery of up to 1.1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year for five years.