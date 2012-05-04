* Company began maintenance at main offshore oil fields
* Petrobras lost output when Chevron shut Frade field
RIO DE JANEIRO May 4 Brazil's state-led oil
company Petrobras said on Friday that output fell in
March, the result of maintenance on key offshore platforms and
the suspension of production at a field it owns with Chevron
.
In March Petrobras produced an average of 2.60 million
barrels of oil and natural gas equivalent per day (boepd) from
fields in Brazil and abroad. The figure was 0.7 percent less
than a year earlier and 3.7 percent lower than in February,
according to a Petrobras statement and data on the company's Web
site.
Petrobras said it lost an average of 105,000 boepd of output
from shutdowns at Frade, the field it owns in conjunction with
Chevron, the majority partner, and Japanese investors. The field
was the site of a November spill and a small leak earlier this
year that led to its suspension by regulators.
The amount is equivalent to 4 percent of Brazilian output
and about 5 percent of Petrobras output in Brazil, according to
Brazil's oil regulator, the ANP, and Petrobras.
Rio de Janeiro-based Petrobras stopped output from the P-51
floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) ship in the
Marlim sul field, and the P-57 FPSO in Jubarte field and the
FPSO Brasil in the Roncador field for maintenance, the statement
said.
Marlim Sul, Roncador and Jubarte were the No. 1, No. 2 and
No. 4 producing fields in Brazil in February according the ANP.
The three fields produced 29 percent of Brazil's 2.63
million boepd in February, the ANP said.
Petrobras also lost output when Chevron decided to
temporarily shut the Frade offshore field adjacent to Roncador
to explore the causes of oil spills and leaks in the area that
began in November.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Paulo Prada and Marguerita
Choy)