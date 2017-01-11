BRIEF-United Financial Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.29
* United Financial Bancorp Inc announces record earnings for fourth quarter, quarterly dividend and annual meeting date
SAO PAULO Jan 11 Petróleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) met its average domestic oil output goal for a second consecutive year, the Brazilian state-controlled company said on Wednesday, as it looks to improve offshore exploration and production.
Production in 2016 rose by about 0.8 percent to an average 2.144 million barrels per day, Petrobras said in a securities filing, in line with a target of 2.145 million barrels.
Production in December reached an average 2.3 million barrels per day, it said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Jason Neely)
* If merger agreement is terminated by either party, Genvec must pay Intrexon a termination fee equal to $550,000 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jbIZR1) Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its restaurants unit to private-equity firm Golden Gate Capital for $565 million including debt, to focus on its refrigerated food business.