SAO PAULO, April 27 Brazil's state-controlled
oil company Petrobras said on Saturday that domestic
production fell 3.9 percent in March from February to 1.85
million barrels of oil equivalent per day, dropping for the 10th
consecutive month.
Falling output triggered a 17 percent decline in
first-quarter profit, Petrobras reported on Friday. The company,
listed as Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA, has wrestled for
years to expand output as the quality of its aging fields
declines.
Petrobras said the main cause of weak March output was
planned maintenance work on its P-9, PCE-1, P-54 and FPSO
Espirito Santo platforms in the Campos Basin. The decline was
partially offset by greater output from the FPSO Cidade de
Itajai and FPSO Cidade de Anchieta.
Brazilian oil and gas production has suffered in the past
year due to declining output from mature fields and the closing
of aging oil platforms for maintenance.