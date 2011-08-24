* Platform maintenance, shutdowns cut output
* CEO says authorities have boosted safety requirements
(Adds CEO comments)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 24 Brazilian
state-controlled oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said on
Wednesday that its domestic oil output fell 3.8 percent in July
compared with June to an average 1.97 million barrels a day.
The drop was due to maintenance in several offshore fields,
including Marlim, aboard the P-20, P-35 and P-37 platforms;
Albacora Leste, aboard the P-50 platform; and in Parque de
Baleias, aboard the floating production storage and offloading
ship FPSO Capixaba, Rio de Janeiro-based Petrobras said in a
statement.
Chief Executive Officer Jose Sergio Gabrielli said
government authorities have heightened their vigilance over
security on platforms, which has led to an increase in
stoppages.
"Things that in the past were not impediments to continuing
operations have become impediments," Gabrielli told reporters
in the capital of Brasilia.
Chief Financial Office Almir Barbassa in a conference call
last week attributed the increase in platform shutdowns to
greater caution by Brazilian authorities in the wake of the
2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill. [ID:nN1E77G0L2]
Total Petrobras output, including production outside of
Brazil, fell 2.8 percent to 2.57 million barrels of oil and
natural gas equivalent a day compared with June.
(Reporting by Denise Luna; Writing by Peter Murphy;editing
by Sofina Mirza-Reid and Bob Burgdorfer)