RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 24 Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) said on Wednesday that its domestic oil output fell 3.8 percent in July compared with June to an average 1.97 million barrels a day.

The drop was due to maintenance in several offshore fields, including Marlim, aboard the P-20, P-35 and P-37 platforms; Albacora Leste, aboard the P-50 platform; and in Parque de Baleias, aboard the floating production storage and offloading ship FPSO Capixaba, Rio de Janeiro-based Petrobras said in a statement.

Chief Executive Officer Jose Sergio Gabrielli said government authorities have heightened their vigilance over security on platforms, which has led to an increase in stoppages.

"Things that in the past were not impediments to continuing operations have become impediments," Gabrielli told reporters in the capital of Brasilia.

Chief Financial Office Almir Barbassa in a conference call last week attributed the increase in platform shutdowns to greater caution by Brazilian authorities in the wake of the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill. [ID:nN1E77G0L2]

Total Petrobras output, including production outside of Brazil, fell 2.8 percent to 2.57 million barrels of oil and natural gas equivalent a day compared with June.

