Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
SAO PAULO, Nov 25 Brazil's state-run oil
company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said on Friday its average October
domestic crude output remained stable versus September at 2.00
million barrels per day.
The unprogrammed stoppage of the P-35 platform in the Marlin field hurt last month's production numbers, as did delays in the restart of the PCE-1, PNA-2, P-18 and P-19 units, the company said.
Including foreign production, Petrobras' output of oil and natural gas reached 2.61 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), the company said, up from 2.59 million boed in September.
For the year through October, average crude output in Brazil stood at 2.01 million bpd, compared with 2.00 million bpd over the same period last year. Global output for the year is averaging 2.60 million bpd and compares with 2.58 million bpd a year earlier.
For additional data on Petrobras output see: <O#P-PROD-PTB> <PETROBRAS/INFO>. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Dale Hudson)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.