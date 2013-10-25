SAO PAULO Oct 25 Production of oil and natural
gas at Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
rose 4.2 percent in September from a year ago as
platforms reopened after maintenance work, the company said on
Friday.
Petrobras, as the company is known, produced an average of
2.577 million barrels of oil and natural gas equivalent per day
(boepd) in Brazil and abroad during the month, compared with
2.472 million boepd a year earlier, the Rio de Janeiro-based
company said in a statement.
It was Petrobras' first annual production increase since
June. Closure of platforms for maintenance and the trailing off
of production from ageing fields have led to declining oil
output in Brazil for more than a year. Petrobras produces about
90 percent of the nation's oil.
September output was 3 percent higher than the 2.499 million
boepd produced in August as two platforms in the Marlim field,
one platform in Marlim South and one in the Urucu field started
operating again.
Petrobras also began operations at floating oil production,
storage and offloading vessels, or FPSOs, in the Santos Basin,
Campos Basin and the Sergipe Basin in September.
Despite the moderate output increase in September, Petrobras
CEO Maria das Graças Foster has said major production increases
should not be expected until at least 2015. On Thursday she said
output from Brazil's biggest oil discovery, the offshore Libra
area, will not begin until 2020. Petrobras has a 40 percent
stake in Libra.