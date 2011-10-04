UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
* PDVSA has to reimburse Petrobras by end of Nov
* Refinery expected to come on line in 2012
SAO PAULO Oct 3 Brazil's development bank BNDES has accepted the guarantees provided by Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA to remain as a partner in a refinery, Brazil's state oil giant Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said on Monday.
PDVSA is a 40 percent partner in the Abreu e Lima refinery being built by Petrobras near Recife on Brazil's northeast coast, but a conflict over the terms of the project has delayed a final agreement on Venezuela's participation.
PDVSA will have to reimburse Petrobras by the end of November for its share of construction already completed.
It will also assume 40 percent of the loan Petrobras got from BNDES of nearly 10 billion reais ($5.3 billion), made to build the 230,000 barrel-per-day refinery. The facility is expected to come on line in December 2012.
($1 = 1.89 real) (Reporting by Inae Riveras; Editing by Gary Hill)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
MOSCOW, Feb 11 Russia will decided in April or May whether an agreement on global oil output cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, set to end on June 31, should be extended, TASS news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.