* PDVSA has to reimburse Petrobras by end of Nov

* Refinery expected to come on line in 2012

SAO PAULO Oct 3 Brazil's development bank BNDES has accepted the guarantees provided by Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA to remain as a partner in a refinery, Brazil's state oil giant Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said on Monday.

PDVSA is a 40 percent partner in the Abreu e Lima refinery being built by Petrobras near Recife on Brazil's northeast coast, but a conflict over the terms of the project has delayed a final agreement on Venezuela's participation.

PDVSA will have to reimburse Petrobras by the end of November for its share of construction already completed.

It will also assume 40 percent of the loan Petrobras got from BNDES of nearly 10 billion reais ($5.3 billion), made to build the 230,000 barrel-per-day refinery. The facility is expected to come on line in December 2012.

($1 = 1.89 real) (Reporting by Inae Riveras; Editing by Gary Hill)