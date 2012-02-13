SAO PAULO Feb 13 Brazil's Petrobras
will allow its Venezuelan counterpart PDVSA to assume
its stake in the Abreu e Lima refinery as late as 2013 when
operations are expected to begin, Petrobras' supply director
Paulo Roberto Costa said on Monday.
Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA said last week it had
managed to extend until the end of March a deadline to make its
contribution to a long-delayed refinery project in northeast
Brazil.
PDVSA had failed earlier in February to secure a $10 billion
loan from Brazil's state-development bank BNDES that
it was counting on to pay its 40-percent stake in the Abreu e
Lima facility.
This was the latest of several deadlines that the Venezuelan
company had missed in a six-year saga.
FUEL IMPORTS
Chief Executive Jose Sergio Gabrielli said last week that
Petrobras' fourth-quarter earnings fell 26 percent in part
because of its need to import record amounts of gasoline in
December.
Gabrielli said it was impossible for the company to foresee
demand for the automobile fuel growing at such a high multiple
of economic growth.
This did not stop Costa from forecasting the company's 2012
imports of the motor fuel to be similar to last year's imports.
He also said that gasoline imports by Petrobras in January
were up 36 percent from a year ago. The company had to import
gasoline in early 2011 as well due to the spike in ethanol
prices after the main cane region entered the interharvest
period and production of the biofuel declined.
This prompted motorists to switch to gasoline because it was
a better buy than ethanol in terms of the mileage for the price
of each of the fuels. Millions of cars in Brazil have flex-fuel
technology that enables them to run on either or both mixed.
Costa said in December that Petrobras gasoline imports had
reached a record 70,000 barrels per day.
