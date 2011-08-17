* PDVSA has until end Sept. to give loan guarantee: Costa

* Costa says PDVSA must pay its 40 pct share by end Nov.

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 17 Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA must provide cash and loan guarantees by the end of November to remain a partner in a refining joint venture with Brazil's Petrobras (PETR4.SA), an executive for the Brazilian firm said on Wednesday.

PDVSA is 40 percent partner in the 230,000 barrel-per-day Abreu e Lima facility being built near Recife on Brazil's northeast coast, but wrangling over terms of the project have delayed a final agreement on Venezuela's participation.

PDVSA officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

By the end of November, PDVSA will have to reimburse Petrobras for its share of construction already completed, he added. Costa did not say how much Petrobras had spent so far on the refinery.

PDVSA must provide loan guarantees by the end of September to Brazilian state development bank BNDES for its 40 percent share of a 9 billion-real loan made to build the refinery, Petrobras refining chief Paulo Roberto Costa told reporters in Rio de Janeiro.

Petrobras plans to go ahead with the refinery on its own if PDVSA fails to meet the deadlines, Costa said.

A Brazilian newspaper in July reported that PDVSA wants an auditor to review the cost of the construction of the refinery, which has been the target of extensive criticism due to its high costs which are estimated near $13 billion.

When first announced in 2005, the refinery was expected to cost about $4 billion. (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; editing by Jim Marshall)