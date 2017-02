(Corrects headline and text to say Petrobras has unfunded liabilities in pension fund Petros, not a loss)

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 23 Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras said on Thursday its Petros pension fund had unfunded liabilities of 22.6 billion reais ($6.77 billion) at the end of 2015, adding that the company and beneficiaries must tackle the problem by increasing contributions.

($1 = 3.336 reais) (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer and Jeb Blount; Editing by Sandra Maler)