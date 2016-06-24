(Recasts and adds details)
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 23 Brazil's state-led oil
company Petrobras said on Thursday its pension fund has 22.6
billion reais ($6.8 billion) in unfunded liabilities, a new
financial burden for what is already one of world's most
indebted firms.
The shortfall at the country's second-largest pension fund
is the latest setback to Petrobras' efforts to preserve cash
needed to pay nearly $130 billion in debt. It also comes at a
time when Petrobras revenue has plunged due to falling oil
prices and investor confidence has been shattered by a massive
corruption scandal.
The company, formally known as Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, said that under Brazilian law the amount it and the
fund's beneficiaries must immediately plan to cover is 16.1
billion reais ($4.8 billion).
The law makes Petrobras responsible for half of the adjusted
shortfall and beneficiaries must cover the rest through higher
retirement contributions, it said.
The fund, Petros, has more than 75,000
beneficiaries.
Petrobras said contributions needed to cover the shortfall
can be spread out for up to 18 years starting in 2017.
Seeking to reduce debt, the company has cut its investment
program, once the world's biggest, by more than half,
threatening future revenue by limiting development of some of
the world's largest oil discoveries. Attempts to raise cash and
pay debt by selling about $14 billion of assets have also
faltered due to the corruption scandal.
The Petros liabilities, based on an audit, are as of Dec.
31, 2015.
($1 = 3.336 reais)
