* Odebrecht ups investment in gas pipeline to $5 billion
* Braskem to start construction on $3.5 bln Petrochemical
plant in 2016
* Petrobras aims to increase Peru natgas output
By Patricia Velez and Omar Mariluz
LIMA, April 25 Three of Brazil's leading
companies said on Wednesday they are increasing investment and
exploration in Peru's natural gas sector as the country prepares
to build a new pipeline and petrochemical plants.
Petrobras said it expects to find between 8
trillion and 10 trillion cubic feet of natural gas in two
Peruvian petroleum lots.
Odebrecht, a construction firm, said it would invest $5
billion, more than the $3 billion originally planned, in a
620-mile (1,000 km) pipeline from the Camisea gas fields to
southern Peru that will feed petrochemical plants like Braskem's
$3.5 billion project.
Peru's President Ollanta Humala has welcomed investment from
Brazil and said last month the pipeline project will help
transform Peru's energy matrix, which is highly reliant on
petroleum imports.
Construction on the first stretch of the pipeline will start
in June and be finished by 2014, said Odebrecht's General
Manager for Peru, Jorge Barata. The final stretch to the region
of Tacna near the Chilean border will be built by 2020.
"The first phase consists of building a pipeline to the area
of Quillabamba and having a power plant," said Barata, referring
to a south-central zone near Cusco.
The pipeline will feed major global energy firms like
Braskem that plan to build Petrochemical plants in the south.
The plants could produce everything from fertilizer to
explosives, but they first must have steady and guaranteed
supplies from the Camisea fields.
Braskem's country manager Jaime Quispusco, speaking at an
event on the pipeline and petrochemical production, said the
company plans to start construction of the plant in 2016. It
will produce 1.2 million tonnes of polyethylene per year.
Petrobras, which said it plans to invest between $130
million and $150 million in Peru in 2012, also said its future
income would depend on the pipeline's construction.
Brazil's state-run oil company is exploring lots 57, in
which it has a controlling stake, and lot 58, of which it owns
100 percent.
"We are going to explore for 8 to 10 tcf," said Petrobras'
Peru country manager Pedro Grijalba. "We'll be able to sell the
first molecule when the pipeline reaches the south."
Peru's existing gas reserves are estimated at between 11.2
tcf and 18.6 tcf.
Another Petrobras representative said future production from
Peru could be shipped as LNG to Chile's Mejillones or Quintero
regasification plants. The idea of exporting gas to Chile is
politically sensitive in Peru as the two countries often have
tense relations despite close economic ties.
"We could swap natural gas that Petrobras doesn't need," the
company's Executive Manager for Gas and Energy Angelica Garcia
Cobas told reporters in Chile.
She said Petrobras aims to increase output from the current
300,000 cubic meters of natural gas per day to 16 million cubic
meters per day by 2020.
