By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 27 A fire at an offshore oil
platform operated by Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Brazil's
state-run oil company, injured two workers and cut output from
one of Brazil's largest oil fields, the company said on Friday.
The fire broke out Thursday afternoon aboard the P-20, a
semi-submersible oil production platform in the Marlim field,
shutting down about 22,000 barrels of daily output, Petrobras
said in a statement.
Petrobras said in a later statement that it had not been
able to restart production at the platform. A group of engineers
was sent to the platform to work on resuming operation as soon
as possible, Petrobras said.
Petrobras' output has stagnated or fallen for most of the
past two years as the company performed scheduled and emergency
maintenance on aging offshore oil platforms. Output was also
hurt by declining production from older fields and delays in
bringing new fields on line.
Petrobras produced about 2.52 million barrels of oil and
equivalent natural gas worldwide in October. Of that amount, it
produced 1.96 million barrels of oil a day in Brazil.
The P-20 accounts for a little more than 1 percent of
Brazil's total daily output and more than 10 percent of the
output from Marlim. It has been in operation for 21 years.
The fire, near the platform's chemical-injection unit, was
quickly brought under control, Petrobras said. One worker was
treated for smoke inhalation and another for an ankle injury.
The P-20 is one of nine platforms in Marlim, located in
Brazil's Campos Basin northeast of Rio de Janeiro. In October
Marlim produced 207,000 boepd, making it Brazil's No. 3
oil-and-gas field.