* Rig tilted when water built up in one of its columns
* Rig being prepared to resume operations - Petrobras
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 14 The slight
tilting of an oil drilling rig serving Brazil's state-controlled
oil company Petrobras was caused by a build up of
water that was used to extinguish a fire in one of its columns,
the company said on Wednesday.
The Alaskan Star listed as much as 3 degrees from normal
after the fire on Tuesday, Brazil's energy regulator ANP said.
The fire on the platform operated by Queiroz Galvao
was put out and the platform stabilized. See:
Petrobras confirmed to Reuters that water used to extinguish
the fire caused the platform to tilt after accumulating in one
of the rig's columns. The company said the platform was being
prepared to resume operations in the Albacora field 193 km (121
miles) off the coast of Rio de Janeiro where it is stationed.
(Reporting by Sabrina Lorenzi; Writing by Peter Murphy; editing
by Carol Bishopric)