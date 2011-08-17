* CFO sees "Gulf of Mexico effect" in Brazil

* Platform shutdowns lead to higher production costs

* Campos Basin output fell as much as 7.3 percent

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 17 Brazil has increased shutdowns of state-led oil company Petrobras' ( PETR4.SA ) offshore platforms following the 2010 Macondo oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, the firm's chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

The higher-than-expected incidence of government-ordered platform shutdowns in the first half of 2011 boosted production costs, Almir Barbassa said in an investor conference call.

"I think we're seeing a 'Gulf of Mexico' effect," Barbassa said. "Authorities are seeking stoppages in situations that they didn't before."

He said Petrobras has usually halted platforms when there was a problem related to something "essential", but "today, situations that are much less critical lead to unplanned stoppages".

But he added he did not expect to see a similar increase in the number of unplanned stoppages in the second half. He did not say how many stoppages were ordered by the government.

Operating costs jumped 7.3 percent in the first half of 2011 compared to the same period in 2010, the company said in its earnings release on Monday.

In 2010, a rig blowout led to a three-month spill in a field operated by BP ( BP.L ), depositing up to 4.9 million barrels of oil into U.S. waters in the Gulf of Mexico. The spill was the largest ever from an offshore well.

Petrobras expects to reach maximum production of 2.25 million barrels per day during 2011, though it expects output to average 2.1 million barrels per day for the whole year.

More than 80 percent of Brazil's oil and gas production comes from the offshore Campos Basin near Rio de Janeiro.

The area, one of the world's largest deepwater production regions, has been producing oil since the late 1970s and has several large output systems with equipment that has been in place for more than 25 years.

Oil production in Campos fell 7.3 percent to 1.65 million barrels a day in May from a record 1.78 million barrels a day in December. Over the past year, several platforms have been closed after fires and after complaints from workers about unsafe working conditions.

Petrobras is carrying out the world's largest oil industry investment plan with outlays of $225 billion planned between 2011 and 2015. It expects this year to invest 84.7 billion reais ($53.6 billion), a figured revised down from the originally planned 93.7 billion reais ($59.3 billion). (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth and Jeb Blount; Editing by Dale Hudson)