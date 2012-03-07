* Foster says Petrobras could raise gasoline price if
justified
* New CEO made seemingly conflicting statements on prices
BRASILIA, March 7 Brazil's
state-controlled oil company Petrobras has
not ruled out an increase in the price of gasoline if justified,
Chief Executive Maria das Gracas Foster said on Wednesday.
Brazil froze the price of gasoline at the pump roughly nine
years ago, when oil was less than a third its current price.
Petrobras posted disappointing earnings in the fourth
quarter due largely to losses in its fuel distribution and
retail business.
"A price (rise) in fuel has not been ruled out. There will
be an adjustment at the moment that it is justified," Foster
told reporters. "Our investment is long-term and our policy on
prices is, too."
Foster has made seemingly conflicting statements about the
need for an increase in the price of gasoline at the pump
recently.
On Monday, the executive who took over the helm of Latin
America's largest company earlier this year said oil at $123 a
barrel is not here to stay and does not require a change in its
policy for setting fuel prices.
But on Feb. 26, Foster told a Brazilian newspaper that fuel
prices needed to rise on the local market to match the recent
climb in international oil prices and restore the company's
profit margins in its fuel business.
