By Marta Nogueira
RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, June 7 (Reuters) -
S tate-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA has kept cooking gas out
of a pricing system based on international parity, in order to
comply with rules set by Brazil's most powerful energy policy
body to help contain fuel costs for households.
The decision, which was announced in a Wednesday securities
filing, sets lower prices for smaller quantities of liquefied
petroleum gas sold in domestic markets. For industrial LPG,
Petrobras will follow Brazil's National Energy Policy
Council's guidelines seeking higher prices.
Final prices for LPG stored in cylinders of less than 13
kilograms and sold to Brazilian households will correspond to
the average of butane and propane prices in European markets
plus a 5 percent markup. The move will spark a 6.7 percent
average household increase starting on Thursday, with consumer
prices rising an estimated 2.2 percent.
Chief Executive Pedro Parente sought to allay concern that
the move would mark a comeback of state meddling in Petrobras'
pricing decisions, noting that the markup is enough to reverse
years of government-mandated subsidies. Brazil's federal
government controls Petrobras, which for years was used as a
policy tool to tame inflation and boost growth.
The move to adjust pricing in the LPG market helped
Petrobras conclude a year-long effort to peg domestic fuel costs
to global prices. During the tenure of the left-wing Workers
Party, between 2003 and 2016, Petrobras booked hefty losses for
heavily subsidizing fuel prices in Brazil.
"I don't think this rule aims to stop us from reversing the
losses that the company incurred in this market for years,"
Parente told reporters in Rio de Janeiro.
Prices for so-called GLP-P13 natural gas will be revised at
the fifth day of every month, the company said.
Preferred shares, the company's most widely
traded class of stock, gained 0.8 percent to 13.28 reais in
early trading on Wednesday.
