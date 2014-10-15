BRIEF-CanniMed Q1 loss per share C$0.19 from continuing operations
* Cannimed therapeutics inc. Reports financial results for q1 2017
BRASILIA Oct 15 Lower global oil prices will not necessarily keep Brazil's state-run oil producer Petrobras from increasing domestic fuel prices this year, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Wednesday.
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, currently imports fuel at global market prices in order to satisfy local demand, though the government compels the company to sell it at a loss to help tamp down inflation. (Reporting by Nestor Rabelo Editing by W Simon)
* Serinus energy -in q4 2016, production volumes decreased 11% to 1,131 boe per day, compared to 1,277 boe per day in comparable period of 2015
* Avcorp industries -ed merlo, co's chief financial officer, has been appointed to board of directors effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: