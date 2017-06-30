SAO PAULO, June 30 Brazilian state-controlled
oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA on Friday
announced it will review diesel and gasoline prices more
frequently, potentially even on a daily basis.
In a securities filing, Petrobras, as the company is known,
said diesel and gasoline price changes at refineries must not
exceed 7 percent, unless a bigger adjustment is authorized by a
group of senior executives.
"The pricing policy review will allow domestic prices to
stick closer to international markets in the short-term and will
allow the company to compete in a faster, more efficient
manner," the filing said.
(Reporting by Luciano Costa and Bruno Federowski; Writing by
Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)