SAO PAULO Feb 7 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras will outdo its 2011 oil and gas output this year, departing Chief Executive Jose Sergio Gabrielli said Tuesday.

Petrobras received new drilling rigs in 2011 and will get several more this year, which will enhance the company's ability to bring new production onstream.

Petrobras, which accounts for 90 percent of Brazil's oil and gas output, has been criticized for its slow increase in output since the discovery of several massive subsalt oil fields off the coast were announced in 2007.

But Brazil's oil output rose to a record 768 million barrels in 2011 up 2.5 percent from the year before, the National Petroleum Agency said last week. (Reporting by Fabiola Gomes; Writing by Reese Ewing)