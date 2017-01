RIO DE JANEIRO, July 11 Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras said on Monday it produced 2.9 million barrels equivalent of oil and natural gas per day in June, an increase of 2 percent compared with May.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said oil production reached a daily average of 2.3 million barrels per day in June, also 2 percent higher than in May.

(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer Editing by W Simon)