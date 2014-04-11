By Jeb Blount
| RIO DE JANEIRO, April 11
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 11 The purchase of a Texas
oil refinery by Brazil's state-run oil company has become a
campaign issue as opponents of President Dilma Rousseff use it
to attack her reputation as a no-nonsense manager and weaken her
lead ahead of the October election.
Rousseff's congressional opposition has convinced their
colleagues to open an investigation into Petroleo Brasileiro
SA's $1.2 billion purchase of Pasadena Refining
Systems Inc.
They say Petrobras paid 20 times the true value for the
100,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Pasadena, Texas, and
that Rousseff erred in approving the purchase when she was
Petrobras' chairwoman in 2006.
The investigation, though, is probably focusing on the wrong
refinery.
Even if Petrobras overpaid, the Pasadena refinery may turn
out to be the best refining deal the company has made in at
least three decades.
Petrobras is paying far more for new refineries in Brazil.
The 230,000 bpd Abreu e Lima refinery near Recife, the first
built in Brazil since 1980, is expected to cost $20 billion by
the time it opens later this year.
Each barrel of new capacity at Abreu e Lima will cost
Petrobras about $87,000, seven times more than at Pasadena and
two to three times more than similar modern refineries being
built elsewhere in the world.
Since Rousseff signed off on Abreu e Lima during her
2003-2010 term as Petrobras chairwoman, the cost has jumped more
than fourfold.
"I've never heard of a refinery that cost more than that,"
Sam Margolin, a refining-company analyst with Cowan and Company
in New York, said of Abreu e Lima. "Refineries are expensive and
cost overruns and politics are common, but it still is way
beyond anything I've seen anywhere."
For Petrobras, unable to meet gasoline and fuel demand from
local refineries and forced to import fuel at a loss because of
domestic price controls, getting new refining capacity cheaply
is essential, especially with most of its $221 billion five-year
expansion plan focused on oil exploration.
High costs have contributed to making Petrobras the world's
most-indebted and least-profitable major oil company.
Rousseff said she was not given complete data on the
contract for Pasadena, making it impossible for her to make an
informed decision.
Petrobras dismissed the director responsible for the report
given to Rousseff and a former head of refining was arrested
last month in a money-laundering probe. Critics of the purchase
have alleged that Petrobras officials may have been bribed to
win approval for the sale.
Petrobras declined to comment on Pasadena because it is
conducting its own investigation but former chief executive Jose
Sergio Gabrielli said this week it was "a great investment."
Rousseff had been expected to easily win re-election in
October but her approval rating has dropped in recent weeks to
about 36 percent from 42 percent and any scandals from her time
at Petrobras could hurt her further.
HIGH COSTS
Refineries are hard to compare. Pasadena is an old facility
that needed upgrades while Abreu e Lima is a new "greenfield"
refinery with technologically advanced and efficient equipment.
But it is still very expensive, even compared to new plants.
Rousseff's government continues to use images of Abreu e
Lima in TV commercials praising its successes, and Petrobras has
attributed the cost overruns to the difficulty of predicting
prices and time frames for equipment, facilities and licenses.
Saudi Aramco and France's Total SA
built the 400,000 bpd Jubail refinery in Saudi Arabia for $10
billion, or $25,000 a barrel, less than a third of Abreu e Lima.
China's Sinopec plans to complete a 200,000 bpd refinery in
Guangdong next year for $9 billion, or $45,000 for each barrel
of new capacity, about half of Abreu e Lima.
Saudi Aramco and Royal Dutch Shell Plc built a
350,000 refinery at their Port Arthur, Texas facility, for $10
billion, or $28,571 a barrel, a third of Abreu e Lima.
Worldwide, new heavy-oil refining capacity is being added
for "at most" $38,000 to $45,000 a barrel according to a U.S.
refining consultant who has worked on refineries in North
America, the Middle East, Latin America and Asia.
He called Abreu e Lima "exorbitant" even with delays typical
in Latin American projects. A similar Ecopetrol SA
refinery in Colombia was delayed 1 to 2 years and has increased
in price by nearly 50 percent but has yet to reach the $37,000
per barrel, less than half that of Abreu e Lima.
In the end, the Pasadena refinery has a good chance of
making a profit while Abreu e Lima will probably never cover its
costs.
Refiners along the U.S. Gulf Coast where Pasadena is located
make about $10 for each barrel refined, according to Margolin at
Cowan and Company and Allen Good, an oil and refining-stock
analyst with Morningstar in Chicago.
If Petrobras could reproduce those refining margins in
Brazil, it would take more than 20 years for Abreu e Lima to
repay its cost. Petrobras' refining division, though, lost
nearly $11 for each barrel processed in Brazil 2013 and nearly
$16 a barrel in 2012, according to its 2013 financial results.
Based on a cost of $1.2 billion, Petrobras could probably
make back its investment in Pasadena in 5 years, Good said.
That may be down to luck rather than smart investing. When
the purchase was approved in 2006, Petrobras was looking for
ways to refine its own crude in the United States, which was
expected to buy more of Brazil's growing output.
The U.S. shale-oil boom has since made such refineries more
valuable as Gulf Coast refineries stepped up output to meet a
backlog in world refining capacity.
The $1.2 billion price tag may also overestimate Pasadena's
true cost because it includes $595 million of non-refinery
costs, including Astra's share of petroleum at the plant as well
as legal fees and fines. Good and Margolin said those costs
should be excluded from the refinery's valuation.
When they are stripped out, Pasadena cost $486 million for
the refinery itself, or $4,860 a barrel, 18 times less than
Abreu e Lima and an amount that could be repaid by running the
refinery at full capacity for about a year.
"It makes little sense to get worked up about Pasadena when
you consider what Petrobras is paying for refining capacity in
Brazil," Good said. "At those prices, it makes more sense for
Petrobras to buy U.S. refineries than to build in Brazil."
Gabrielli, Petrobras' former CEO, also questioned the $1.2
billion tag and said Pasadena cost less than $500 million.
POLITICAL GASOLINE
Pedro Galdi, chief analyst with SLW Corretora, a Sao Paulo
brokerage, says investigators should focus much more on Abreu e
Lima than on Pasadena.
"All Petrobras refineries are in some way outside of the
norm, and I have little doubt that if they actually establish a
formal congressional investigation, that will come out very
clearly," he said. "There was serious mismanagement."
Abreu e Lima grew out of a deal between former Brazilian
President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and former Venezuelan
President Hugo Chavez.
It was supposed to get 60 percent of its oil from Brazil and
40 percent from Venezuela to showcase international friendship
and boost regional industry. But to handle Venezuelan crude,
which is heavier and more infused with toxic pollutants than
Brazilian grades, Petrobras needed two separate refining lines
or "trains" and had to put in additional treatment facilities.
The original $4.8 billion budget quadrupled and the
Venezuelans backed out. Meanwhile, the new Suape industrial
complex where Abreu e Lima is located is the subject of
widespread corruption and mismanagement allegations.
That may limit interest in a wider refinery investigation.
Government officials have warned Pasadena's critics that a
wider probe could rebound on them. Abreu e Lima is located in
Pernambuco, the state where Eduardo Campos, one of Rousseff's
two main election rivals, is a former governor.
"The Pasadena probe should continue, but Pasadena is only
the tip of the iceberg, said Adriano Pires, head of the
Brazilian Infrastructure Institute, a Rio de Janeiro energy
consultancy.
(Editing by Jonathan Leff and Kieran Murray)