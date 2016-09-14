(Adds details on refinery capacity)

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 14 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA said on Wednesday output at its Getulio Vargas refinery had been halted since Tuesday because of storm damage to a cracking unit.

The refinery, located in the southern Parana state, is the fifth largest in the country and accounts for about 12 percent of Brazil's refined products production, according to Petrobras.

The company said strong winds on Tuesday damaged a gas compressor at the cracking unit, which had to be shut. It said it was working to resume normal operations on Wednesday.

The Getulio Vargas refinery supplies fuel markets in Parana, Santa Catarina, Mato Grosso do Sul and the southern part of Sao Paulo state. It is connected to two port terminals - Paranagua and Sao Francisco do Sul - and three pipelines, besides seven distribution bases.

Petrobras said there had been no impact to fuel supply.

The company is the only oil refiner in Brazil and operates 15 refineries in several states. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Additional reporting and writing by Marcelo Teixeira in Sao Paulo; Editing by Bill Trott)