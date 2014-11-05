(Adds ANP response, licensing details, Petrobras refinery
problems and fuel market outlook)
RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 4 Brazil's state-run oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA expects to receive a permit to
start operations at its RNEST or "Abreu e Lima" refinery in the
country's northeast by mid-November, the firm said in a response
to questions from Reuters.
Once that permit is issued, Petrobras, as the
company is known, will be able to start commercial operations at
the refinery, the statement said. The refinery is designed to
process 230,000 barrels of crude oil a day but is not expected
to reach that level until at least the second half of 2015.
Getting RNEST operating is essential for Petrobras, whose
refining division has lost more than 59 billion reais ($24
billion) since the end of 2010, in large part because the
government refused to let it raise domestic fuel prices in line
with world prices. With its 13 domestic refineries unable to
meet all Brazil's rising needs, it must buy fuel abroad, selling
every barrel of imported gasoline and diesel at home at a loss.
It also needs to stem losses at RNEST itself, which is four
years behind schedule and the center of a growing corruption
investigation involving the company's former refining chief and
leading political parties. Its nearly $20 billion cost is more
than five times the original budget and makes it one of the most
expensive refineries ever built.
Delays in bringing the refinery, which will produce mostly
diesel from heavy crude, will also bolster demand for
ultra-low-sulfur diesel in the Atlantic Basin fuels market.
Petrobras received an environmental license to operate the
plant on Oct. 30 from the government of Pernambuco state where
the refinery is located, the state said Monday.
The license limits output at the plant to 45,000 barrels a
day of low-sulfur crude until Petrobras can show that pollution
control equipment to deal with waste water and oxides of sulfur,
nitrogen and carbon and other noxious fumes are working
perfectly.
The ANP declined to say when its permit for Abreu e Lima
will be granted in an emailed response to questions from
Reuters. Under ANP rules, an inspection, formal report and final
board approval are required before a refinery will be granted
permission to operate after receiving an environmental license.
The first 115,000 barrel a day production "train" at Abreu e
Lima is complete and expected to start operations first,
Petrobras said. Petrobras has previously said the train would
start up this week.
Petrobras said in a note Tuesday that it had already lit the
fuel-oil burning boilers on the first train and that the vapor
is being used to clean the pipes at the unit. Once the ANP
approves operation, the system will be slowly charged up and
fuel delivered to the market.
A fuel market source with direct knowledge of Petrobras fuel
sales rules, prices and plans said there is little chance fuel
will be offered to distributors in Brazil until at least
January.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount and Marta Nogueira; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Lisa Shumaker)