RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 9 A Brazilian oil union said Monday that it plans to go on strike to protest allegedly unsafe conditions at state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA's REPAR Refinery, the site of a Nov. 28 fire that shut more than 10 percent of Brazil's fuel output.

The strike is scheduled to begin at 0:00 hours (0200 GMT) on Thursday, the union said in a statement. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)