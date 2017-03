SAO PAULO Jan 10 Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras said on Thursday its proven crude reserves ended 2012 at 12.884 billion barrels of oil and natural gas equivalent (boe) using the criteria of the U.S. Securites and Exchange Commission, up 0.1 percent from a year earlier.

Based on looser criteria for commercially viable reserves used by the Brazilian petroleum regulator ANP, Petrobras said its reserves rose 0.2 percent to 16.440 billion boe, according to a securities filing.