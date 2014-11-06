BRIEF-TerraForm Global announces receipt of Nasdaq letter
* Notification letter stated that because company has not yet filed form 10-k for year ended december 31, 2016
RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 6 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA plans to release its third-quarter earnings results after a board meeting on Nov. 14, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Thursday.
Petrobras said on Wednesday it would hold a board meeting to discuss its third-quarter results on Nov 14. The company has discussed its quarterly performance at several previous meetings, but had not officially announced the date it would release them. (Reporting by Jeb Blount)
* Power solutions international inc files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceo milton johnson's fy 2016 total compensation $21.3 million versus $17.8 million in fy 2015 - sec filing