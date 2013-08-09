* Year-earlier results were Petrobras' worst in 13 years * Improvement marred by growing currency drag on operations * Expected improvement may fail to boost stock -poll * New accounting to limit noncash currency-related charges By Jeb Blount and Sabrina Lorenzi RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 9 Brazil's state-controlled oil company, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, will likely report a profit in the second quarter, reversing a year-earlier loss that was its first in 13 years, according to a Thomson Reuters poll of analysts. Analysts expect the result at Petrobras, as the company is known, to be driven by cost cutting, higher fuel prices, fewer writedown charges for noncommercial wells, and the adoption of "hedge accounting" rules to limit the impact of a stronger U.S. dollar on the company's foreign-currency debt. Petrobras will likely post net income of 5.08 billion reais ($2.22 billion) for the three months ending June 30 compared with a 1.35 billion-real loss in the second quarter of 2012, according to the average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Reuters. The Rio de Janeiro-based company plans to release results after markets close on Friday in São Paulo and New York. The expected improvement from a year ago, though, may not have a positive impact on company stock, the poll found. Analysts expect second-quarter profit to be 34 percent less than in the first quarter. And while accounting changes will reduce nonoperational exchange-rate-related losses on debt, a weaker real has also hurt the company's "downstream" refining and fuels operations by making imports more expensive and wiping out much of the impact of four fuel-price increases in the last year. "We are expecting worse operational results impacted by the weak performance of the downstream segment," Leonardo Alves and Tiago Costa, oil and gas company analysts with Votorantim Corretora in São Paulo, wrote in a client note. "Although we believe that the worst operational performance has already been priced in by the market," they said. "Our view is that Petrobras' quarterly figures are likely to have a negative impact on the company's shares." The Votorantim analysts, who expect profit of 4.78 billion reais in the quarter, the third-lowest of the 12 estimates in the Reuters survey, have a "negative" short-term outlook for the company. Such a result could be a heavy blow to Chief Executive Maria das Graças Foster who has put the company on a tough cost-cutting program and managed to win four gasoline and diesel-price increases from the Brazilian government, the company's controlling shareholder. The government's frequent refusal to allow the company to raise fuel prices in line with world prices has been an increasing drag on the company in the last three years. Rio de Janeiro-based Petrobras is the dominant oil producer and near-monopoly refiner in the world's No. 6 economy. At the same time overall oil production has fallen compared with a year earlier and fuel imports, which must be purchased at world prices, are rising. With prices kept below world levels at home, all domestic fuel sales are made at a loss. Downstream losses are expected to be $1.79 billion in the quarter, according to oil and gas analyst Paul Cheng with Barclays in New York. The government cites efforts to control inflation as the reason to force Petrobras to subsidize Brazilian fuel prices. A string of refining losses, lower output and delays developing massive new offshore resources have forced the Rio de Janeiro-based company to increase total debt to nearly 200 billion reais at the end of the first quarter. Without borrowing it would be unable to finance a $237 billion, five-year investment plan, the world's largest corporate spending program. The real's slide against the dollar, though, has also caused that debt, part of about $100 billion in foreign currency liabilities, to balloon in local currency terms. Before the company adopted the new accounting rules in May, this exchange-rate adjustment was expected to have caused more than 2 billion reais in second-quarter financial losses. These hedge accounting rules allow the company to set aside dollar revenue over several years to limit exchange-rate moves on noncash financial earnings, smoothing out both positive and negative currency-related impacts. The move is permitted under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) of the IFRS Foundation. Brazil's Vale SA, the world's No. 2 mining company, said Thursday it was considering adopting hedge accounting rules after its profit was slashed by nearly $3 billion in noncash exchange-rate losses. Petrobras said in June that the change will move investors' focus from usually temporary financial shifts that are beyond the company's control and put it on how much oil the company produces, the efficiency of its refineries and oil platforms and other operational activities. Below is a table of average estimates for Petrobras second-quarter financial results from a Reuters survey of 12 analysts. 2Q2013 (EST.) 2Q2012 PERCENT CHANGE NET SALES R$75.06 BLN R$68.07 BLN 10.26% EBITDA R$16.13 R$10.60 52.14% NET INCOME R$5.08 -R$1.35 N/A ($1 = 2.2862 Brazilian reais) (Editing by Matthew Lewis)