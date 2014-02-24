By Sabrina Lorenzi RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 24 Brazil's state-run oil company, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, will likely post a 30 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit, according to a Reuters poll of analysts, after a weaker Brazilian currency against the dollar undercut the impact of fuel-price increases. Petrobras, as the company is known, is expected to report net income of 5.41 billion reais ($2.31 billion) in the three months ending Dec. 31 compared with a profit of 7.74 billion reais a year earlier, according to the average estimate of the survey's five analysts. Petrobras plans to release fourth-quarter results on Tuesday after 6 p.m. local time (2100 GMT). Brazil's currency, the real, was nearly 10 percent weaker on average in the fourth quarter than in the year-earlier quarter. As a result, Petrobras had to use more reais to pay for each dollar of fuel imports, exacerbating a government fuel-pricing policy that has saddled the company's refining division with heavy losses. To prevent consumer-price inflation, Brazil's government has prevented Petrobras from raising domestic fuel prices in line with world prices. While the government gave Petrobras permission for several small domestic wholesale fuel-price increases in 2013, the weaker real insured that those increases lagged world-market levels, forcing Petrobras to record losses on a growing fuel-import bill. Petrobras must still pay 11 percent more for gasoline imports than it can obtain selling the fuel in Brazil, according to Deutsche Bank. The gap for diesel, Brazil's most used vehicle fuel, is 19 percent. Meanwhile, a fire at its REPAR Refinery in November wiped out nearly 10 percent of Brazil's fuel production for nearly a month, forcing the company to import even more fuel to meet domestic needs Refining losses and stagnant crude-oil production forced Petrobras, the world's most indebted major oil company, to increase its debt to finance a $237 billion, five-year investment plan, the world's largest corporate spending program. In the first nine months of 2013, the company's total debt rose 28 percent to 251 billion reais ($108 billion), helping prompt a downgrade by Moody's Investor Services in October to "Baa1" from A3. Debt in Moody's Baa range "is subject to medium credit risk" and "may posses certain speculative characteristics," according to Moody's. While still "investment grade," Baa1 is the highest-rated Moody's debt with speculative aspects. The higher real value of Petrobras' mostly dollar-denominated debt may also result in noncash financial losses, though changes in Petrobras' foreign currency accounting practices have seen the company start deferring some of its currency-related losses over several years. Following are the average estimates for the main Petrobras financial results in a Reuters poll of analysts. The results are in Brazilian reais. Q4 2013 Q4 2012 pct chg Q3 2013 pct chg estimate yr/yr qtr/qtr Revenue 80.59 bln 73.40 bln +10 pct 77.77 +4 pct bln EBITDA 15.16 bln 11.94 bln +27 pct 13.09 +16 pct bln Net Income 5.41 bln 7.74 bln -30 pct 3.39 +60 pct bln ($1 = 2.346 Brazilian reais) (Writing by Jeb Blount; editing by Matthew Lewis)