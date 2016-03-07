BRIEF-Uber doubled gross bookings in 2016 to $20 bln - Bloomberg
BRASILIA, March 7 Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro SA will report its 2015 financial results on March 21 after market close, the state-run oil producer said in a statement on Monday.
The company is entering a quiet period until the results are released, Petrobras said. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; editing by Jason Neely)
SAO PAULO, April 14 A judge in Brazil's biggest city ruled this week that a driver using the Uber ride-hailing app is an employee of the San-Francisco-based company, threatening its business model in one of its biggest markets.